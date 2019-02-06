This is how much the cost of living would be in 14 other cities around the world, in comparison to Leeds

This is how much it costs to live in Leeds compared to 14 other cities

Ever thought about making a move somewhere else?

The cost of living index in Leeds is 66.79. Source: Numbeo.

1. Leeds

You would need an average of 2,858 in Glasgow to maintain the same standard of living that you could have with 2,900 in Leeds. Source: Numbeo.

2. Glasgow

You would need an average of 4,708 in London to maintain the same standard of living that you could have with 2,900 in Leeds. Source: Numbeo.

3. London

You would need an average of 3,124 in Manchester to maintain the same standard of living that you could have with 2,900 in Leeds. Source: Numbeo.

4. Manchester

