Property website Zoopla has revealed the most affordable postcodes to buy a house in the Leeds area.

The figures are based on current average property values in the city, revealing the most budget-friendly locations in Leeds. The average property value for Leeds is currently £214,430.

1. LS13 Average property value: 153,173

2. LS2 Average property value: 161,766

3. LS4 Average property value: 181,307

4. LS5 Average property value: 176,515

