In pictures: Historic Middleton - the Leeds suburb powered by coal We have delved into the YEP archive and turned back the clock to bring you these photos of Middleton down the years. We hope they evoke memories: 1. January 1971 The old Middleton Church of England School on Town Street. 2. December 1969 Members of Middleton Railway Trust are seen here aboard their latest acquisition - a diesel locomotive built by Hudswell Clarke, of Leeds, which started life 23 years ago shunting at Keighley gas works. 3. Date unknown Middleton Broom Colliery. 4. May 1968 Middleton Broom Colliery.