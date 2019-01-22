PICS: YPN

In pictures: Historic Middleton - the Leeds suburb powered by coal

We have delved into the YEP archive and turned back the clock to bring you these photos of Middleton down the years.

We hope they evoke memories:

The old Middleton Church of England School on Town Street.

1. January 1971

Members of Middleton Railway Trust are seen here aboard their latest acquisition - a diesel locomotive built by Hudswell Clarke, of Leeds, which started life 23 years ago shunting at Keighley gas works.

2. December 1969

Middleton Broom Colliery.

3. Date unknown

Middleton Broom Colliery.

4. May 1968

