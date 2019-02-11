'Sledge hammer' robbers raid Leeds pub the Myrtle Tavern in Meanwood

Armed robbers wielding sledge hammers raided a Leeds pub last night, the venue's landlord has revealed.

The Myrtle Tavern in Meanwood said the culprits smashed through its doors before stealing a safe.

Police were on the scene within three minutes, they added.

The YEP has approached West Yorkshire Police for confirmation of the offence.

A statement on the pub's official Facebook this morning, posted by landlord Scott Westlake, read: "Sadly last night, just after locking up we had a robbery, 4 males smashed through our doors using sledge hammers and other weapons, then used these weapons to smash up our back of house areas.

"Thankfully, security measures in place kept us safe and Scott & Rob weren’t hurt, however our safe was taken along with our till drawers and a big mess has been made to our music and television systems.

"We won’t be open today until 3pm, whilst we clean up the mess made.

"The police were fantastic and reached us in 3 minutes of the alarm, and we could not be grateful for how much they helped, if anyone has any information about this, please call them direct on 101.

"Times like this are frightening, but we we will be back to normal from 3pm and open as normal all week, please come say hello and show your support."