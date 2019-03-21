Secretive Leeds supper club by former Masterchef finalist just scooped a major award

Since appearing on Masterchef in 2012, Afsaneh has gone on to create a unique supper club and a series of pop-up kitchens, wowing diners with her creative takes on traditional dishes. Her food is home cooked, with passion and flair. Supper club dates wand venues are posted regularly ion her facebook page. Read our full review HERE.

Afsaneh Kaviani's Persian supper club jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Afsaneh Kaviani's Persian supper club jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Afsaneh Kaviani's Persian supper club jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Afsaneh Kaviani's Persian supper club jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more