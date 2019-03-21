Secretive Leeds supper club by former Masterchef finalist just scooped a major award
Afsaneh Kaviani's Persian supper club won Best World at this year's YEP Oliver Awards, which celebrate the best of the best in the local dining and brewing scene.
Since appearing on Masterchef in 2012, Afsaneh has gone on to create a unique supper club and a series of pop-up kitchens, wowing diners with her creative takes on traditional dishes. Her food is home cooked, with passion and flair. Supper club dates wand venues are posted regularly ion her facebook page. Read our full review HERE.