Runners urged to sign up for 50 places left in Jane Tomlinson run

Runners are being encouraged to sign up for the upcoming Jane Tomlinson Appeal Canal Run as places are being booked up fast.

The 2019 run, which will take place in July, was launched just one week ago, and to date more than 450 entries have been received. This means there are now less than fifty places remaining.

The Canal Run is held each year in the village of Methley, just outside Leeds.

For the last few years the run has been oversubscribed, with some runners left disappointed. Organised by Rothwell Harriers, the Canal Run starts and finishes in Methley, and attracts runners from throughout West Yorkshire and further afield too.

This year the Leeds-based running club has organised a 5k race and also a 1½ mile fun run on the evening of Tuesday, July 2 .

Plenty of places still remain for the Fun Run. Both runs attract many spectators and there are plenty of other activities for supporters, families and friends.

All funds collected from both races will go to the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, which raises money for children’s and cancer charities. Jane Tomlinson was a Tothwell Harrier and ran the Canal.

The event is sponsored by Leeds payments business Nochex, which is also provides the Harriers with themeans for runners to register and pay their entrance fees over the internet.

For the first time Nochex is enabling people to make donations and to claim Gift Aid.

Runners pay £12 to enter the 5k, and £4 for the fun run.

To enter, please go online and visit the official website at www.nochex.com/news/collecting-entry-fees-for-the-jane-tomlinson-appeal-canal- run.