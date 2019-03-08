Police Interceptors back on screens and West Yorkshire police star again

Have your say

Police Interceptors is back again and West Yorkshire Police will be at the forefront of all the action in cities like Leeds and Bradford.

The trailer teasers dramatic car chases, fleeing suspects and armed robberies.

It also shows a clip of eight police cars and a helicopter chasing a driver racing at 80mph northbound onto the M1.

The incident was described as "bringing carnage to the roads of West Yorkshire."

Eerily, it opens with a stark call: "He's stood at the gate with a kitchen knife saying he's going to stab police."

The West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit shared their excitement for the new series on Twitter, saying: "One for your diaries, we’re back on your screens next week!"

They'll be joined in the series by other teams, including the helicopter unit, dog handlers and firearms unit.

West Yorkshire Police began hosting the popular show in 2018 and are now on their second series.

The last series saw some high-speed chases through Bradford, gunshots at a house party, hunting down wanted men in Keighly and a stolen van almost killing a dog walker in Leeds.

The new episode will air at 8pm on Monday, March 11 on Channel 5.