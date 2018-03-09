Obstacle course helps city cause

Daredevils are being sought for a charity obstacle course which helps The Leeds Children’s Transplant Team.

A a percentage of every race entry for the gruelling Yorkshire Warrior Challenge is donated to the Leeds transplant team which is made up of children from all over the UK who have had life-saving transplants.

It is the long term chosen charity of the race, which has raised more than £1m for local and national charities since the event first began five years ago. The money raised for the transplant team in Leeds is in addition to the fundraising by participants.

This year’s events will take place in the grounds of Ripley Castle in North Yorkshire on Saturday, April 21 from 9am, and on Sunday, September 16. The 10km and 15km assault course across the Yorkshire terrain sees participants wade through lakes, climb scaffolding towers of over 10 meters high and navigate barbed wire and electrical fencing.

Danielle Bush from Yorkshire Warrior said; “We’re really proud that Yorkshire Warrior has been seen as a way for individuals and organisations to raise such huge amounts of money for good causes right across Yorkshire and beyond. The course always sees tremendous team spirit and the drive and determination for participants to succeed to support their chosen charity always shines through.”

Yorkshire Warrior are offering people 15 per cent off entry by quoting PRESS15 at the website checkout to receive it. To register for this year’s event go to www.YorkshireWarrior.com. It’s cheaper the earlier you enter. Entries on the day cost £60.