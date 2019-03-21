New menu and look for Leeds pub

The Inn at Scarcroft, part of the Vintage Inns collection, recently reopened its doors following a major refurbishment, bringing a beautiful new look to this village local.

Formerly called The New Inn, the pub, located on Wetherby Road, has created a new menu which it hopes will excite guests and encourage them to while away many hours in their cosy surroundings.

Colin McCormack, landlord of The Inn at Scarcroft, said: “We wanted the new look to provide guests with a cosy pub where they can enjoy dinner, have a few drinks after their busy day or simply to relax with their four-legged friends and read the Sunday paper.

“The New Inn is in a fantastic location in the Leeds countryside, and we have an amazing support network around us, so we hope that all of our guests, both regulars and first-timers, love the transformation.”

Visitors to The Inn at Scarcroft can enjoy the pub throughout the year, whether they’re relaxing in front of their roaring fires in winter or making the most of the long summer nights in their new outdoor dining area.

The Inn at Scarcroft celebrated the reopening with a brand-new menu featuring new dishes - including roasted rack of lamb with asparagus, soya beans, broccoli and baby spinach in a rosemary white wine velouté, served with spiced fried baby potatoes - and a host of mouth-watering puddings including a warming sticky toffee pudding.

For more information visit www.vintageinn.co.uk/restaurants/yorkshire/thenewinnscarcroft