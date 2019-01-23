Everything is closing in Roundhay says Leeds group as Santander announces branch closures

A Santander branch being closed in Leeds is a 'huge loss' say local residents who have spoken about their concerns for the area losing its services.

Today Santander announced branch closures across Yorkshire as part of plans to axe 140 nationwide, putting 12,000 jobs at risk.

One of the branches closing is Santander in Street Lane, Roundhay.

A representative for the Talbot Grove Neighbourhood Group in Roundhay said: “All the services are going around here - the Santander closing is a huge loss and people rely on these services.

“I’m worried about how it will affect the local shops and cafes around it as a lot of people use them when they nip to the bank.

“It’s a huge loss to the community to loose another local bank. It’s going to be so difficult for the older people to draw money out now.

“There is a bank on Moortown Corner but it’s impossible to park because of the double yellows and a lot of the car park spaces are being built on for extra room in the stores”

A 62 year old man who lives on Roundhay Road and wished to remain anonymous said: “I’m shocked it’s closing. There used to be a post office but that’s gone too - I don’t drive so I’ll probably have to walk into town. It will be a big inconcience.

“I’m an old fashioned man I’ve never used a cash machine in my life. I like to go in and speak to people. It feels a lot safer and it’s nice to have a chat.

“It seems like its all about profit, profit, profit."

A 47-year-old from Moortown said: “I moved to Santander because the local Lloyd’s branch shut down and now I’ll have to go into town which will be inconvient

“It’s a big loss to the community

“Everyone does a bit of online banking now but some people need to make bank deposits in cash

“It’s our little local bank

“Town parking is so expensive as well and you’ll waste time and money taking time away from work to nip to the bank - or it will waste a Saturday

“I’m not happy - some self employed people have got to go into the bank "