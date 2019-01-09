Man kicked and pushed victim near Starbucks at Leeds Station

A man kicked and pushed another person to the ground at Leeds Station, police have said.

Officers are today releasing CCTV images following a report of an assault even though the offence allegedly took place at around 10.20pm on Thursday, December 13.



A British Transport Police (BTP) spokesman said: "A man is reported to have kicked a man before pushing him to the ground.



"The man then followed the victim to a nearby Starbucks kiosk where he then repeatedly pushed a member of the public who attempted to help the victim.



"The suspect then ran through the main station barriers and sat outside a nearby McDonald’s. He later boarded a train heading towards Manchester.



"The victim suffered a fracture to his left arm."



Officers believe the man shown in these CCTV images may have information that could help their investigation.



Anyone who recognises the man or has more information about the incident is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 680 of December 13.



People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.