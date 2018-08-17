Leeds West Indian Carnival 2018: Everything you need to know about this year’s event

Have your say

Leeds West Indian Carnival is Europe’s longest running authentic Caribbean carnival parade and it will make its annual return on Monday August 27.

Leeds Carnival first started in 1967 as an antidote to the yearning for the Caribbean culture and heritage of a group of West Indian students in Leeds, and last year’s festival marked its 50th anniversary.

Leeds West Indian Carnival is Europes longest running authentic Caribbean carnival parade and it will make its annual return on Monday August 2 (Photo: Asadour Guzelian)

It was the first Carnival to feature all three essential elements of Caribbean Carnival: costumes, music and a masquerade procession.

This carnival is a showcase of the best of Caribbean culture and a celebration for all, with this year’s event set to be just a colourful and vibrant as ever.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Leeds West Indian Carnival 2018.

When is this year’s Leeds Carnival?

This carnival is a showcase of the best of Caribbean culture and a celebration for all, with this years event set to be just a colourful and vibrant as ever (Photo: Simon Hulme)

This year’s carnival will follow suit of previous years and take place on the final bank holiday Monday of August (27).

Although various related events will be taking place at the Leeds West Indian Centre from August 19, the main event will take place on Monday August 27 and include the Leeds Carnival Parade.

Where will the Leeds West Indian Carnival be?

The West Indian Carnival will be located at Potternewton Park, Harehills Avenue, Leeds, with the parade navigating its way through the streets of Leeds before reaching Harehills.

The Leeds Carnival Parade leaves Potternewton Park at 2pm (Photo: Simon Hulme)

What will be at the Carnival?

The parade itself will see an explosion of colour with vibrant costumes, including the Carnival King, Queen, Prince and Princess costumes, alongside spectacular troupes with sound systems and steel pans on floats.

In Potternewton Park there will be music, global cuisine and various stalls, including the Carnival ‘must taste’ Jerk Chicken.

There will also be a variety of food, drink and arts and craft stall and a DJ stage, which will be located at the back of the park.

If you’re planning on staying at the park for most of the day, it’s advised to arrive early in order to get a good spot.

Parade route

The Leeds Carnival Parade leaves Potternewton Park at 2pm; turns left down Harehills Avenue, right onto Harehills Lane and right again down Roundhay Road; right onto Barrack Road, right again onto Chapeltown Road before turning right onto Harehills Avenue and back into Potternewton Park.

Whether you stay in the park or join the procession there’s always something different to see.

These are some of the best spot to get a great view of the costumes on show and procession as it happens:

Parade Start and Finish in Potternewton – The hill overlooking the main stage and costume arena.

Parade Start – Junction of Harehills Lane and Roundhay Road.

Along the Route – Roundhay Road and Chapeltown Road.

Parade Return to Potternewton Park – Junction of Chapeltown Road and Harehills Avenue; Harehills Avenue.