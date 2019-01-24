Leeds United fans set to provide guard of honour for Toby Nye funeral procession

Leeds United fans are set to give Toby Nye a guard of honour as he makes one final journey past Elland Road.

Toby’s funeral procession will pass the football ground’s East Stand tomorrow afternoon en route to Cottingley Crematorium.

And his family have asked Leeds supporters to line the road outside the stadium and provide a proud send-off for the six-year-old, who died earlier this month following a brave fight against cancer.

In a statement on social media, they said: “On the day of Toby’s celebration of life at approximately 15:15 he will be going to Elland Road & taking one last trip past the East Stand. We would greatly appreciate your support one last time by lining the street along with Elland Road staff to say your final farewells.”

Toby, from Osmondthorpe, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called neuroblastoma on his fourth birthday.

He had groundbreaking treatment following a £200,000 fundraising campaign backed by Leeds United’s players, staff and fans and at one stage last summer was declared cancer free.

Tragically, however, he was then diagnosed with a brain tumour before losing his fight for life on January 12.

Tributes to his courage poured in from the Leeds United family and the wider city, with club captain Liam Cooper saying: “I will forever cherish the moments we spent together. Heaven has gained a beautiful angel. Your smile will live with me forever.”

The funeral procession is due to leave Toby’s home at 2.20pm tomorrow, with the service at Cottingley starting at 3.40pm.

All are welcome at the crematorium and the youngster’s family have asked people attending to wear “whatever they feel comfortable in” – including football shirts.

United fans paid a touching tribute to Toby by chanting his name in the sixth minute of the club’s game against Stoke City on Saturday.