Leeds snow and ice weather warning extended by Met Office - latest snow forecast in full

A weather warning for Leeds has been extended for an extra day as more snow and ice is predicted to hit the city.

Forecasters predict cloud, heavy and light rain, icy conditions and below freezing temperatures.

The first weather warning has been extended until midday Wednesday at 11am.

What will the weather be like tonight in Leeds?

Tonight the weather is expected to be a frosty with icy stretches developing overnight.

Cloud, rain and snow are expected to clear to give clear skies across Yorkshire.

Cloud will increase across western hills with further snow showers possible.

What will the temperatures be like overnight?

Temperatures are set to be cold tonight with the lowest temperatures reaching -5C.

What will the weather be like for the rest of the week ?

Weather warnings are in place from Thursday 3pm until Friday 12pm.

On Wednesday, snow showers are expected to affect western hills with mostly sunny skies across eastern areas.

Widespread frost is expected to develop overnight.

The maximum temperature will be 4C.

Thursday will remain cold but mainly dry with sunny spells after earlier mist.

Overnight it is expected to cloud over with possible rain and snow.

From Friday it is expected to remain cold and breezy with wintery showers on Friday and Saturday.

The Met Office warns it will be icy in places.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 2 Feb to Monday 11 Feb said: "It's a cold, bright and frosty start to Sunday, but cloud, outbreaks of rain and hill snow may spread in later.

"Despite this, some areas may remain fine and mainly dry throughout. Thereafter, the weather is often likely to remain changeable with further spells of rain, sleet and snow, interspersed by sunshine and showers.

"Winds will be brisk at times with gales around exposed coasts and hills. After a cold start to February, temperatures may temporarily return closer to normal, particularly across the south, whilst northern parts are likely to remain cold.

"Overnight frosts are still likely to be widespread and towards the end of this period there is a greater chance of it becoming even colder."