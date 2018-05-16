Leeds Samaritan volunteer heads to palace for royal birthday bash

Three Samaritans volunteers from the Yorkshire and Humberside region will be joining their fellow volunteers from across the UK (39 volunteers in total) and will be donning their posh frocks and suits, for His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales’ 70th birthday bash on Tuesday, May 22.

Bob Howe, Leeds branch, Moyra Miller, Huddersfield Branch & Norma Horsley-Brown, Barnsley Branch will bring many years of volunteering experience to the palace party, which celebrates the work of the charities and organisations that Prince Charles is Patron to.

The lucky volunteer from our own city (Bob Howe), will be tucking into a sarnie and sipping a brew with royalty, attending the prestigious party after being nominated for his commitment and dedication to volunteering by the Leeds branch.

Bob Howe who has been a Samaritans volunteer for 17 years, is very excited to be part of the exclusive event. He said: “I’m looking forward to wishing Prince Charles a happy birthday and thanking him for helping us raise our profile as a charity. First and foremost, Samaritans is about its callers, and it’s only through the public’s kind donations that we can be there to help people when they need us most.”

Alwyne Greenbank, Leeds Samaritans Director and a Samaritans volunteer said, “I can’t think of anyone better to represent Yorkshire and Humberside at the reception with Prince Charles. Bob’s commitment to Samaritans shines through in his work in Leeds Samaritans, in the region and through his national role.”

Over the years as Patron, Prince Charles has met many Samaritans volunteers and supporters and enjoyed a cup of tea from a Samaritans mug as part of the charity’s 60th birthday celebrations in 2013.

Bob Howe will be representing Samaritans volunteers, he has been chosen to present Prince Charles with a personalised photo gift, which aims to represent the number of calls for help Samaritans has answered since he became Patron. Over the 19 years as Patron, Samaritans has responded to approximately 96.8 million calls for help.