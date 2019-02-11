Here's what will happen to the huge Leeds mill mural off Globe Road as work starts on £350m CEG redevelopment

It’s a heartfelt depiction that has brightened up the former industrial heartland of Holbeck for nearly two years.

But as building work continues to develop the city’s South Bank, it means The Patrons Project graffiti mural is set to be pulled down in the near future for a programme of archaeological excavation to record previously identified remains on the site.

Joy Gilleard and Hayley Garner, of ‘Nomad Clan’, helped produce True North, the large scale artwork at the site off Globe Road and Water Lane facing the railway lines into Leeds Station in May 2017.

It depicts Hayley’s grandad ‘Jimmy boy’, who worked in mills from being a youngster and then later as a spinner.

The piece, which sits alongside another mural of John Marshall by Tankpetrol, was sponsored by the nearby Northern Monk Brewery in association with Leeds 2023 and property developers CEG.

The firm last night said that high-quality images of the work are to be reproduced on hoardings around the site during its production.

“It won’t be that it [the mural] totally disappears,” said spokeswoman Victoria Walker.

The piece was commissioned as part of a drive to bring more cultural activity to the area.

“We wanted to get some vibrancy down at the site. We wanted to get things lively while we were preparing ourselves for this exciting time.”

The YEP reported at the end of January about how work has started to make way for the £350m development in Leeds’ South Bank, which will include a 40-storey residential tower and hundreds of homes.