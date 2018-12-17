Fortnite and LOL Surprise dolls top children's Christmas lists in Leeds

Fortnite fever and a new doll phenomenon are at the top of children's Christmas lists this year, according to the manager of a Leeds toy store.

The popular Fortnite video game has made it's way off the screens and onto the toy shop shelves and is selling out fast at The Entertainer store in Leeds.

James Martin, 59, store manager of The Entertainer toy shop in Trinity Centre

Around 78.3 million people play Fornite monthly, according to the creators Epic, and many children are playing the survival game.

Despite the 12+ age rating, James Martin, 59, store manager of The Entertainer toy shop in Trinity Centre, believes that children under 12 still want the game's merchandise.

In the video, Mr Martin said: "We have an age disclaimer but even the younger children want the Fortnite toys - such is the scale of the phenomena.

"I think that even if the children aren't allowed to play it because their parents won't let them, they will still buy the toys because it's something that everyone's talking about.

"When the Fortnite monopoly board went to order on our website, it sold out so fast online that it never even hit the shops. It's so popular."

There is a range of Fortnite toys parents can expect to see on children's Christmas lists this year, including figurines, soft toys and the incredibly popular Funko Pop collectables.

The Fortnite toys are only rivalled by the baby doll range LOL! Surprise, which has proved so successful, the manager of The Entertainer toy shop in Leeds Trinity Centre, thinks there must be a worldwide shortage.

Lol! Surprise dolls are dolls are encased in several layers. Users unwrap each layer and find surprise gifts and clues about what kind of doll is inside.

Mr Martin, from Barnsley, believes children are opting for these types of toys because they want collectables.

This means children are able to buy more than one item and build up a collection of toys.

This is not just confined to children though, Mr Martin revealed that even people aged 21+ buy these types of toys, in particular the Funk Pop range.

Funko Pops are a pop-culture collectable toy with a small body and big head. They have a huge range of themes from television, to sports, and even video games like Fortnite.

This means that most people will find a toy that reflects their favourite hobby.

Funko Pop made the list this year but what made the rest of this year's top ten Christmas toys?

The top ten toys children are asking Santa for this Christmas are:

1. Paw Patrol Ultimate Rescue - Fire Truck

2. Funko Pop Fortnite range

3. Poopsie Surprise Unicorn slime toy

4. LOL. Surprise! Eye Spy Series Under Wraps

5. L.O.L. Surprise! Bigger Surprise

6. Paw Patrol Jungle Rescue Paw Terrain Vehicle

7. Laser X Infrared Game with 2 Blasters

8. LOL. Surprise! Pop Up Store

9. Air Hogs Supernova

10. Nerf Laser Ops Pro Delta Burst

