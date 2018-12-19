First Leeds bus Christmas timetable changes for Christmas Eve, Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve

First bus in Leeds have announced the Christmas bus timetables.

On Christmas Eve, there will be a Saturday service, with a gradual reduction of journeys from 6pm and no services running after 8pm.

No services at all will run on Christmas Day, and a special timetable will be in place for Boxing Day, which First is due to uploaded to its website.

Buses will run on a Saturday service on December 27, 28 and 29.

On December 30, there will be a normal Sunday service.

On New Year’s Eve, buses will run to a Saturday service with a gradual reduction from 6pm and no journeys running after 8pm.

There will be no First services on New Year’s Day.

Normal service will resume from January 2.

For more information, visit https://www.firstgroup.com/leeds