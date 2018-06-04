Woman seriously injured after being knocked down by car in Harehills

A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being knocked down by a car in Leeds.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which happened in Harehills during the early hours of this morning.

A spokesman said: "A Ford Ka was travelling along Harehills Lane close to Sutherland Mount when it collided with a 24-year-old female pedestrian.

"She was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment to serious injuries."

The driver, a 27-year-old woman, has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Any witnesses are asked to contact police on 101 or use the live chat function available through the force website.