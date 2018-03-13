Police commendations for duo making a difference in Leeds communities

A council worker has been commended by police for his “outstanding contribution” in helping to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour in Leeds.

Jason Minott, who works as an Active Leeds development officer, has played a part in numerous events and projects with young people over the last seven years.

He is viewed as a “crucial partner” in the police's youth engagement strategy, but his efforts are also appreciated by the children he has supported.

Tomas Gregor, a young adult who benefited from Jason’s work, said: “The experience and skills I learnt helped me get a job in a local high school. I am extremely grateful for all his support and mentoring.”

Leeds District Commander Paul Money also presented a commendation to Gary Collins, who works for Halifax-based Enviro Building Solutions Limited.

Gary Collins receives his commendation from Chief Superintendent Paul Money.

Gary supported Harehills charity CATCH by moving used modular buildings from Wakefield to Leeds to aid the creation of a state-of-the-art community and youth centre ARK.

After going above and beyond to support young volunteers during the refurbishment, he still helps to maintain the site and teach his skills to other youngsters.

PC Ash Razzaq said: "Gary and Enviro Building Solutions have demonstrated how businesses can contribute that little bit extra to support local community groups and charities which in turn allows them to focus on the key issues and priorities."

Presenting the commendations, Chief Superintendent Money said: “Partnership work is the best way to enhance community safety, reduce crime and prevent young people from being drawn into crime and anti-social behaviour.

"All our partners in the statutory, private and third sector have one over-riding priority - to create a safer environment in which local people can live, work and prosper in Leeds.

"Together, we strive to maintain a focus on delivering effective and efficient services to further reduce crime and to improve the quality of life in our many, diverse communities.”