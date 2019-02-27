Man charged with Harehills murder appears in court

A man charged with the murder of a 21-year-old woman in Harehills appeared in court for the first time today.

Karar Ali Karar, 29, of Milan Road, Harehills, confirmed his name and date of birth at Leeds Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Milan Road in Harehills.

Speaking through a Sudanese interpreter, he also said his nationality was British.

He is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday.

A 21-year-old woman was found seriously injured at an address in Milan Road just after 7pm on Monday. She was later pronounced dead in hospital.

District Judge Adrian Lower initially told Mr Karar that he would appear at Leeds Crown Court on Friday, before he was told the court is closed on that day.

He said: “For whatever reason Mr Karar the crown court is closed on Friday and so you will be produced at the crown court tomorrow and any application for your bail can be made then. Until then you remain in custody.”

A 34-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the incident has been released without charge.