Date revealed for opening of Odeon cinema at Leeds retail park The Springs

Cinema bosses today revealed the opening date for the new ODEON Luxe cinema at The Springs retail park in Leeds.

Friday, April 12, has been confirmed as the date the cinema opens its doors to the public at Thorpe Park in east Leeds.

It will feature 971 handmade reclining seats across 10 brand new high-tech screens and has created 80 new jobs in the local area.

Ticket prices have yet to be confirmed as have details of which films will be screened during the first week.

The complex also boasts a Costa outlet and will provide a range of cinema favourites - ice cream, pop corn as well as soft drinks, wine, spirits cocktails and prosecco. There will also be Changing Places facilities as well as a conference room.

John Alls, general manager at ODEON Luxe Leeds Thorpe Park, said: “We are hugely excited to bring the ODEON Luxe experience to the people of Leeds, sharing our passion for film with the local community. We’ve put a great deal of effort into hiring enthusiastic local people to join our team to ensure we deliver the exceptional customer service expected by our guests.

"The combination of Luxe recliners and Dolby Cinema means that our cinema will offer local film fans a completely unique cinema experience, which is really exciting to be a part of.”

Mr Alls said the cinema would be open from 10.30am until 12am from Sunday through to Thursday and into the early hours on a Friday and Saturday.

"Nothing can beat us in terms of experience and sound and it will be far better than anything that you have at home," he said

The cinema will also boast an ODEON iSense screen - featured in our video - that is taller than a double decker bus and curved to maximise light reflection.

"If you watch a film on your own no one laughs with you or jumps with you. It will be like going into a cathedral and will be a shared experience," added Mr Alls.

The cinema will also be home to the UK’s second Dolby Cinema screen - the first outside London following the reopening of ODEON’s flagship venue at Leicester Square.

Julian Stanford, senior director Dolby Cinema Europe, told the YEP: "Dolby cinema is how a lot of Hollywood directors want their films to be seen. The format is the most faithful in terms of vision and sound.

"Cinema-goers will be getting the best experience in the world. It is the best uncompromised picture."

Mr Stanford said the curved theatre will add to the experience: "Every seat in the hjouse will provide the perfect views. The screen will be in front of view from every angle."

"We are sure film fans in Leeds are going to love experiencing their favourite movies. If you want to see your favourite movies in the best condition you need to come and see it on the Dolby screen"

