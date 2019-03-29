Concerns for missing Leeds woman last seen near city centre

Have your say

Officers are searching for a missing Leeds woman after she was last seen near to the city centre.

Seher Sheika, 23, has been reported missing after she was last seen at Hanover Square, near to Leeds General Infirmary, earlier this morning (Friday) at around 6.30am.

Seher is described as being of slim build, is 5ft 6ins tall and can be recognised by a scar on her left hand.

She was last seen wearing glasses, camel-coloured boots, a black coat with a white check and black rucksack.

Seher, or anyone who sees her is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 285 of today.