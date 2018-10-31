Channel 4 Leeds headquarters 'a game changer' - All the reaction as Channel 4 moves to Leeds

Channel 4 will relocate its headquarters to Leeds - and this is how you reacted.

Reactions have been pouring in after the news broke that Channel 4 beat off competition from Manchester and Birmingham to become the new headquarters for the publicly owned, commercially funded TV broadcaster.

Channel 4 is coming to Leeds

This is what people, businesses and groups have been saying about the news

The Trades Union Council

Channel 4’s Leeds choice will boost jobs & skills in Yorkshire, says TUC

Commenting on today’s (Wednesday) announcement that Channel 4 has chosen Leeds as its new HQ, TUC Regional Secretary for Yorkshire & the Humber Bill Adams said:

"Choosing Leeds means jobs, skills, and investment for Yorkshire. Channel 4 understands the need to invest in the North, and this now means more people can choose to have a great career in TV outside of London.

"Yorkshire has a huge talent base and vibrant creative sector to draw from. Our potential as a region is just waiting to be realised.

"The TUC is committed to working with business and government on an industrial strategy that ensures great jobs in great places. Channel 4 moving to Leeds is just the start.

"The inward investment in high quality jobs and training that Channel 4 can provide, will also help mitigate against the serious economic hit Leeds and Yorkshire will likely face as a consequence of a No Deal or Bad Deal Brexit."

Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright said:

"The Government made clear that Channel 4 needed to do more to increase its presence in the regions to help better reflect and provide for UK audiences outside of London. Congratulations to Leeds, Bristol and Glasgow, and I look forward to Channel 4 taking further steps to increase its impact around the UK in the years ahead."

Leeds-born screenwriter Kay Mellor said:

"It's absolutely the right decision, every indie got behind the campaign and we've got the right result.

"Leeds is the perfect fit in terms of location and talent and we'll all be there with open arms to welcome them to our wonderful city.

"It's a game changer for Leeds, putting us firmly on the media map. I am so proud."

Leeds Council

Reacting to the news that Leeds has been picked as the location for Channel 4's new national headquarters, Cllr Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council, said she is "thrilled" and that "we know this is a great fit for both the city and the broadcaster".

She added: "Leeds offers a home in the heart of the UK and the North, with strong links to screen, and a constantly evolving creative sector with huge ambitions to be even greater in the next few years and beyond.

"Together with Bradford we have one of the youngest and fastest growing labour markets in the UK, and the news of Channel 4 choosing Leeds will have a very positive impact on these generations, and is a real triumph for the city and wider region.

"With no other major broadcaster in the North East this news is very welcome, and will allow us to shine a light and really cement the world-class work in film and TV that is taking place in Yorkshire and the wider north.

"We look forward to welcoming Channel 4 into the city when they arrive in 2019."

Leeds Civic Trust

Leeds Civic Trust Welcomes Channel 4 decision to locate their National HQ in Leeds

Commenting on the decision, Leeds Civic Trust Director Martin Hamilton said

“This is a huge vote of confidence in Leeds. We are becoming nationally known as the best digital centre outslde of London, and with our burgeoning production sector, this is the right decision.”

“This could also act as a catalyst for further development in the city – something we would welcome.”

Bradford Council

oun Susan Hinchcliffe, Leader of Bradford Council, said: “I am thrilled Channel 4 have recognised the potential in our young, diverse and digitally-savvy communities and delivered a huge vote of confidence in this region by choosing to locate their national headquarters here.



“With a strong and improving transport network, a strong and outward-looking cultural offering and a high quality of life on offer, we are confident this move will prompt other creative and digital businesses to consider similar moves.



“Bradford is also delighted to lead with Screen Yorkshire, the regional Screen Skills Diversity Programme, funded in part through the Leeds City Region Business Rates Pool. This will be launched early in the new year and support young people from Bradford and the wider region to have the skills, confidence and connections to forge a thriving screen industry.”



Kersten England, Chief Executive of Bradford Council said: “We are delighted that Channel 4 has chosen the Leeds City Region for their new national headquarters. Bradford, as the first UNESCO City of Film, has long been a go to location for film and television and this move will only strengthen our offer. With a national broadcaster in our region this is an ideal opportunity fornational and international investment in our growing economy.



"Having the region’s Creative and Digital Arts Industrial Centre of Excellence in Bradford and Channel 4 in the Leeds City Region, will help our young people who are interested in a career in the film and television industry to reach their full potential.”



Sally Joynson, Chief Executive at Screen Yorkshire said: “We are delighted with today’s news that Channel 4 will be moving to the Leeds City Region. The relocation will also complement the work that we are doing with Bradford Council on the Screen Skills Diversity Programme.



“This initiative will help us in our priority of supporting more individuals from diverse backgrounds to forge their careers in the film & TV sector.”



David Wilson, Director of Bradford UNESCO City of Film, said: “Bradford is a fantastic place for film makers and we have seen a huge increase in film and TV production in recent years and this relocation will only help to increase this.



“Channel 4 relocating to the Leeds City Region combined with Bradford’s Screen Skills Diversity Programme is a real opportunity to create a more diverse and dynamic sector for the future.



“The skills development programme will link with the excellent training already available across the Leeds City Region at colleges and universities, and through apprenticeships. We hope the programme also inspires young people in schools across the region.”