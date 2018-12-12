Why East 17 are in Leeds this week and how you can meet them

Put on your puffa jacket and travel back in time to Christmas 1994, as nineties boy-band East 17 will be in Leeds this week.

They rose to fame with top singles 'House of Love', 'Deep', and 'It's Alright' and are best known for their Christmas number one single 'Stay Another Day.'

Now they will be bringing a nineties Christmas party to Leeds City Centre, where fans have a chance to meet the bad boys of pop.

Unfortunately original lead singer Brian Harvey and member Tony Mortimer, who wrote the Christmas classic, will not be there.

Only one original band member remains, Terry Coldwell. He is joined by Robbie Craig on vocal, who is best known for his single 'Woman Trouble' with Artful Dodger and Craig David.

Terry John, will also join them. He took over from original member, John Hendy, after he quit on Twitter in June this year, citing 'personal reasons.'

The original band first split up in 1997 after lead singer Brian Harvey claimed he had taken the drug ectasy on a night out, sparking a media uproar.

READ MORE: Security firm have fired bouncer involved in amputee attack at Headrow House, Leeds

They later reformed as E-1 before splitting again. During the break, singer Harvey battled with depression and famously accidentally ran himself over which he claimed was due to eating too many jacket potatoes.

The band reunited in 2006 with all four original members. Since then Mortimer has left and returned twice, before finally leaving in 2013. Lead singer Harvey quit in 2010.

East 17 will be performing on Friday, on Friday, December 14 at The Wardrobe, St Peter's Square, Leeds.

The event runs from 6 to 10pm and the band will be joined by a Mariah Carey tribute act.

There is a chance for a VIP meet and greet with the band, with a complimentary glass of bubbly, mulled wine or soft drink.

READ MORE: Police cordon in place at Holbeck cemetery near Leeds 'legal red light district'

The VIP meet and greet will be from 6pm to 6.30pm and tickets cost £15.

General admission tickets cost £15.

Address: The Wardrobe, Leeds, St Peter's Square, LS9 8AG.

READ MORE: Couple jailed for having sex with 14-year-old girl together in Yorkshire hotel room