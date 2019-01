Rumours about secret spaces under the streets of Leeds may easily be dismissed as far-fetched urban myths, but a hidden side to the city actually does exist. From air raid shelters and nuclear bunkers to abandoned subway systems, there are a startling number of mysterious underground areas which have long been forgotten:



1. aUGUST 1973 The Westgate Tunnel.

2. April 1944 City Square showing air raid shelters. It was at the time the site of a public air raid shelter, this did not withstand the bombing and was significantly damaged.

3. Circa 1900 The Arthington portal of Arthington tunnel.

The old bear pit in Cardigan Road, Headingley.

