New Matalan store to open in Leeds city centre

Family retailer Matalan is to open a new store in Leeds city centre later this month.

The new store is located within The Core Shopping Centre in the Headrow and opens on Friday, March 22.

READ MORE: The 10 things you don’t see in Leeds city centre anymore that you could a decade ago

Keeping family at the heart of the brand, the Leeds store benefits include Womenswear fashion inspiration and fantastic Menswear and Kidswear ranges under one roof. The store will also benefit from late openings.

Stephanie, appointed store manager told the YEP: “Hello Leeds! We're so excited to bring Matalan to the heart of the city, offering you amazing fashion inspiration for all the family at incredible value. We're located on The Headrow, and will be opening our doors on Friday 22nd March. We can't wait to meet you!"

READ MORE: The 10 strange and fascinating secrets hidden underground in Leeds



