Leeds restaurant The Ivy rolls out new menu for vegans

The IVy restaurant has created a bespoke vegan and vegetarian menu in response to the growing trend and demand for animal-free products.

It has been launched this month and is a new way of working for the chain, which has become a popular dining spot with celebrities over the years.

James Dryden, assistant general manager at the Vicar Lane restaurant, said the menu was both reactionary to customer demand but also to help staff. He said rather than the restaurant offering one or two alternatives that staff may be unsure of, the menu is clear and available on request.

Changing seasonally, it currently features avocado and tomato cocktail, warm Asian salad, sweet potato Keralan curry and roasted butternut squash with grains, bean curd and a harissa dressing.

And vegetarian or vegan diners don’t have to miss out on the sweet stuff either with sorbet – mango, lemon and blood orange – or fresh fruit, with a coconut ‘yoghurt’, there to tempt you.

For those in search a bit of comfort food, there is also plenty of that too, with chips and a cherry ice cream sundae on the menu.

Mr Dryden added: “This menu is quite new to The Ivy collection and is to highlight the vegetarian and vegan dishes that we have as before it was not highlighted enough.

“It is easier to have a separate menu and is not one we offer out straight away, we wait for people to ask but everyone knows exactly what it is if we get asked for vegan options.

“It makes vegan and vegetarian diners feel more part of the experience of coming out to The Ivy.”