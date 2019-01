Now we want you to tell us which of these Leeds city centre cafes gets your vote. Is your favourite featured? Look through this shortlist then pick up a paper for voting details:

1. Appetite Deli 27 Wellington Street jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Cafe Mujo 81 Great George Street Google Street View other Buy a Photo

3. Casa Colombiana 6 Grand Arcade jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Just Grand Vintage Tea Room 8-9 Grand Arcade jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more