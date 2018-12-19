Leeds Bridge near The Calls to fully reopen to traffic ahead of schedule this week

Leeds Bridge will fully reopen to traffic before Christmas after repair work was completed ahead of schedule.

The historic bridge, spanning over the River Aire off The Calls in the city centre, will reopen to two-way traffic on Friday.

Leeds City Council, which managed the repair project, had put traffic restrictions in place from January this year, barring access for northbound traffic heading towards the city centre for nearly one year.

However, the council said that the planned completion date of January 14 had now been moved forward to this week because of "fair weather and good progress made by the contractor".

A second phase of work, focusing on the appearance of the bridge and including painting, which begin next year.

Coun Richard Lewis, the council's executive member for regeneration, transport and planning, said: “Thanks to the Leeds public for your patience over the year, allowing for the essential maintenance, repair and strengthening to Leeds Bridge to take place.

"This has been a challenging project to preserve one of our most historic city assets, while making all efforts to keep disruption to a minimum. The bridge’s function is now secured in making access in and out of the city for years to come.”

Next year, scaffolding and sheeting will be erected over parts of the bridge ahead of painting work on its parapets and sides.

The council said the work is planned to be fully completed by April, 2019.

History of Leeds Bridge

The grade II-listed Leeds Bridge was built in 1873.

It is made of wrought and cast iron, and the work has seen old concrete above the original ironwork deck removed and replaced with new, stronger steel-reinforced concrete.

The bridge is also famous for being the location in 1888 for what has been considered as some of the world’s first-ever recorded moving film footage, when Louis Le Prince filmed traffic travelling across it.