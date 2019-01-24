PICS: YPN

Best Leeds restaurants 2019 - Pick your winners from our Oliver Awards shortlist

Check out the Yorkshire Evening Post Oliver Awards shortlist 2019.

There are 16 different categories of awards - brought to you by overall sponsor Bestway - including the newly introduced Best Brewery and People's Oliver, voted exclusively by the public. Is your favourite featured?

1. Best British

2. Best Indian

3. Best Italian

4. Best World

