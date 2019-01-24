Best Leeds restaurants 2019 - Pick your winners from our Oliver Awards shortlist

There are 16 different categories of awards - brought to you by overall sponsor Bestway - including the newly introduced Best Brewery and People's Oliver, voted exclusively by the public. Is your favourite featured?

1. Best British The shortlist: Georges Great British Kitchen; Queen otowd Thatch; The Clarendon Hotel; The Foundry; The Reliance; The Swine That Dines jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Best Indian The shortlist: Aagrah, St Peters Square (near BBC); Bundobust; Bengal Brasserie; Prashad; Sheesh Mahal; Tharavadu; The Corner Cafe; Zoya jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Best Italian The shortlist, sponsored by Elite Shopfitters: Buon Apps; River Lounge & Italian Restaurant; Cena Bistro; Con Amici @ The Beehive; Culto; Gallery FortyOne; 'Salvos Salumeria; Zucco. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Best World The shortlist, sponsored by Bestway: Afsaneh Kavianis Persian Kitchen (Pop-up); Ambiente Tapas; Brasserie Blanc; El Bareto; Hana Matsuri; Poco Sicilian Street Food; The Bank (Moortown). jpimedia Buy a Photo

