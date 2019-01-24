Best Leeds restaurants 2019 - Pick your winners from our Oliver Awards shortlist
Check out the Yorkshire Evening Post Oliver Awards shortlist 2019.
There are 16 different categories of awards - brought to you by overall sponsor Bestway - including the newly introduced Best Brewery and People's Oliver, voted exclusively by the public. Is your favourite featured?
1. Best British
The shortlist: Georges Great British Kitchen; Queen otowd Thatch; The Clarendon Hotel; The Foundry; The Reliance; The Swine That Dines