Ada May is Leeds' first Christmas Day baby of 2018

Leeds has its first Christmas Day baby of 2018.

At 12.43am this morning, Ada May Ainsley-Moss entered the world, weighing 7lb 1oz.

The baby girl was born at St James's Hospital, Leeds and is pictured here with nurses and staff on the ward.

Kim, 31, Ada May's mum, was admitted to the hospital on Christmas Eve.

Asked how it felt to deliver her baby on Christmas Day, Kim said: "It's mad!

"I also have a dog, Bruce, a chihuahua, who was born on Christmas Day."

Kim gave birth without any pain relief.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post as she waited to be discharged with her new-born daughter, she said: "It was pretty quick.

"I'm tired now - I'm just going to go home and eat, and look after her."