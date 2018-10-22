Apple, Nando's and John Lewis named among best companies to work for in Leeds

Have your say

Global tech company Apple has been named as the best private sector company to work for in Leeds.

The business was highly praised by staff for its work culture, salary and benefits, and was hailed as a "productive and fun place to work".

Alongside the tech giant, other Leeds-based companies to make the list of best employers included Nando's, John Lewis, Wren Kitchens and the BBC.

A great place to work

The research was compiled by recruitment website Indeed using employee reviews of UK companies, with a broad mix of companies making it into their top 15.

Ranked just below Apple was kitchens supplier Wren, popular restaurant chain Nando's and cosmetics retailer Lush.

The companies featured in the top 15 were all rated highly for their work-life balance, work culture, and job security and advancement, rather than merely a good salary alone.

Commenting on the results, Bill Richards of Indeed, said: "The difference between a good job and a great job can vary from person to person, but our ranking shows some common themes shine through.

"Companies that make their employees feel valued and offer a positive working environment score consistently highly among the reviews posted on Indeed.

"As we continue to see for many staff, work-life balance, career prospects and a great workplace culture can all mean more than a good salary alone."

The top 15 companies to work for in Leeds:

1. Apple

2. Wren Kitchens

3. Nando's

4. Lush Cosmetics

5. John Lewis & Partners

6. Marks and Spencer

7. BBC

8. Barclays

9. Clarks

10. Pandora Jewelry

11. Adidas

12. Estee Lauder

13. Lloyds Banking Group

14. The Perfume Shop

15. Tesco