While locking away the chocolates and sugary treats is one of the most common ways to mark Lent, these 15 things are have a more local flavour - presenting the perfect challenge for a Leeds resident to give up for 40 days.

1. Drinking Yorkshire Tea Everyone from Leeds knows there is no better tea brand than Yorkshire Tea, so going 40 days without the holy grail of cuppas is sure to be a struggle.

2. Sunday roasts Here in the north we are fond of a good roast, particularly when it involves Yorkshire puddings and lashings of gravy. Shunning the classic Sunday dinner until Easter won't come easy.

3. Spending weekends in Trinity Leeds A popular haunt on a weekend, the Trinity Leeds shopping centre never fails to be littered with people come Saturday. Maybe venture a little further afield for a change and enjoy a weekend spent exploring the countryside on the city's outskirts?

4. Post-night out chips The string of takeaways lining the street opposite Leeds Grand Theatre are a favourite port of call for many after a heavy night of drinking - but cutting out the helping of cheesy chips for 40 days will do you the world of good.

