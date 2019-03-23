Your tributes to Libby Squire's family after Mum's heartbreaking message

A bench in Hull where Libby Squire was last seen has become a focus for tributes from people who may have never known her, but are shocked and moved by her death.

A succession of people laid flowers at the bench where Haworth Street meets Beverley Road, which is just a few hundred metres from the 21-year-old's student home in Hull.

The 21-year-old was missing for almost seven weeks before her body was found in the Humber estuary

One tribute from a nine-year-old girl said: "Gone from our sights but never from our hearts."

Another said: "RIP lovely Libby. Hull will always hold you in our hearts."

And one tribute said: "Please don't let one act of hate overshadow the outpouring of love for you."

More people have been prompted to comment today after Libby's mum Lisa Squire paid tribute to her "beautiful baby girl" in a heartfelt message.

She thanked Libby for the "privilege" of "making me a mummy" and said she was sorry she couldn't keep Libby, who she affectionately called "Pie", safe the night she died.

Many were moved to tears by Mrs Squire's words. Read them here

Posting on the YEP's FB page Tracy Horsfield wrote: "This is heartbreaking to read, every mothers nightmare."

While Alison Goodby said: "Broke my heart reading what mum wrote so very sorry for your loss a precious life taken too soon god bless and R.I.P. xx"

Rebecca Christodoulou added: "Being a mum to a girl of similar age this cuts deep. I am so sorry for your loss, this is so heartbreaking. Taken far too soon xx"

After almost seven weeks since her disappearance the student's body was recovered on Wednesday from the Humber estuary close to Spurn Point.

Her death is being treated as a "potential homicide" and a man remains under investigation.

Speaking on Friday Detective Superintendent Martin Smalley of Humberside Police said: "While we have considered throughout the missing person inquiry that Libby may have come to some harm, Libby's death and the recovery of her body now leads us to solely investigate as a potential homicide.

"The post-mortem examination concluded late last night and at this stage, we will not be releasing any results for investigative and operational reasons.

"We have to protect the integrity of the investigation, which is live and very much active and ongoing, with one man who remains under investigation."

An inquest into her death will open at Hull Coroner's Court on Monday.