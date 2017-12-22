YEP Letters: December 22

Check out today’s YEP letters

Price of electric vehicles off-putting

Jaimes Lewis Moran, member of Leeds Green Party

I think you’ll agree, although electric vehicles are quite wonderful in many ways, unfortunately the price of them does put people off a bit.

But then again, just like the way people approaching housing has changed (more people are opting to rent instead of buying them) perhaps the same principle could be applied to ‘expensive’ electric cars?

This certainly makes a lot of sense. Same goes for taxis, buses and E-bike drivers; there must be a better more affordable way to have such things?

Personally I love the idea of rent-to-buy vehicles, especially when applied to #ElectricCruiserBicycles. Electric vehicle ownership eh? If only!

Making a real difference to people’s lives

Rod Barnes, Chief Executive, Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust

As we make the final preparations for our busiest period of the year, it is also an appropriate time to reflect on everything we have achieved throughout 2017.

One of our big successes was securing a rating of ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission across all our service areas which is testament to the hard work and dedication of all our staff.

This year hasn’t been without its challenges, from unprecedented increasing demand and budget pressures to a constantly-evolving healthcare landscape, but we have continued to perform to a high standard.

We’ve also been at the forefront of many national developments including the largest clinical ambulance trial in the world – NHS England’s Ambulance Response Programme. We were chosen as a pilot site for the project which focused on improving response times to critically-ill patients by making sure that the best, high quality, most appropriate response is provided for each patient first time. Following the trial’s impressive results, NHS England has implemented new ambulance standards across the country. This has improved the way we identify which patients need the fastest response and has also given call handlers more time to assess 999 calls so that patients in non-life threatening situations can get the right care first time, which may be treatment in their own home or onward referral to their GP.

Following our previous success with piloting various initiatives in NHS 111, we now have more clinical advisors than ever before.

It’s a real privilege to lead this organisation whose workforce makes a real difference to the lives of many people across our region every single day.

Do spare a thought for our dedicated staff and volunteers who will be working instead of celebrating over Christmas and only dial 999 in a genuine medical emergency to ensure that our ambulances are available for those who need them most. Anyone with a minor illness or injury should use the appropriate services for their needs such as their local pharmacist or GP, attending a walk-in-centre or minor injuries unit or calling NHS 111.

While our staff work hard to keep you safe over the festive period, I would urge everyone to treat them with the dignity and respect they deserve. Unfortunately, far too often, they find themselves at the receiving end of verbal and physical abuse, but this is wholly unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

Finally, I would like to thank those staff and volunteers working over the festive period for their continued dedication, commitment and professionalism during what will be a busy time. It is, as always, very much appreciated by the Trust and, more importantly, our patients.

I would also like to take this opportunity to wish readers a safe and happy Christmas and New Year.

Trouble with timetables

Martin J Phillips, Leeds 16

The City Buzz article (December 19) rightly pointed out that there is more to life in Leeds than just the city centre.

While residents may well be aware of the attractions you mention, visitors may not be and will have to rely on the Tourist Information Centre (TIC) for this information.

Should they find somewhere of interest to visit, they then have to traipse back to the railway station or bus station to find timetables for getting there by public transport as such information is unavailable at the TIC - the one place where you would logically expect to find it Using the local railways has also become more difficult, even for residents, because Metro have ceased producing their colour-coded timetables that tie-in with the local Metro-map of the local rail network.

Finding the necessary ‘Northern’ timetable is far more difficult and they are harder to understand.

We should be paid by EU

M Whitehead, Chapel Allerton.

RATHER than the UK paying billions to extract ourselves from the EU, we should be receiving payment from them for helping to rid Europe of the Nazis at great cost – both in lives and financially.

We borrowed a huge amount to see this through, all of which has now been repaid. So, Messrs Tusk, Juncker and Barnier, cough up or shut up.

Parents’ role in learning

Hilary Andrews, Leeds.

IT is hardly a surprise to find that we in Yorkshire have many children who are not attaining standards in reading, writing and maths. You have only to look around to see that, from an early age, parents are not interested in communicating with their children. Instead they are staring at their mobile phones, reading messages or playing silly games. You cannot blame the schools which, I’m sure, do their best, but it is really up to the parents.