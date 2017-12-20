YEP Letters: December 18

Check out today’s YEP letters

Our police officers deserve better

Michael Lowry, Cookridge

Twice in a week we have distressing stories of police vehicles being involved in serious attacks on them by the dregs of society.

Not only are the cars then off duty for costly repairs, but far more serious are the risks posed to the officers involved. Our police form a vital defence between ordinary citizens, and the unspeakable morons who see fit to endanger life in order to further their own nefarious ends. Given the extent of risks now posed almost as a matter of course to serving officers, it is time the courts reviewed sentencing guidelines and put the people responsible for these heinous crimes away for an equivalent term to that being given to others who ostensibly have attempted murder? Our police officers deserve far more than they seem to be getting from those whom they serve.

Transport failures cast cloud over city

Peter Haddington, Bradford.

WHEN I heard about Leeds City Council being told to clean up the air pollution in the city and that they then propose to charge buses, lorries and taxis large amounts to enter the city, I thought to myself is this the council’s way of using problems such as this as a smokescreen for making money.

If Leeds City Council had got its act together in the first place by organising a proper transport system instead of wasting fortunes in taxpayers’ money by not finishing these projects, it is unlikely that the problem would be anything like as bad as it is.

The council has not only wasted lots of public money – it is now about to try making more money from a problem that is partly of its own making.

If a tram or trolleybus system had been completed, I’m sure we’d have a much cleaner city by now. If the other major cities in Britain are capable of producing a transport system, why can’t Leeds do it?

If the council is as concerned about cleaner air as it claims to be, is it sure that all of its vehicles such as bin wagons and tractors are all environmentally friendly?

I have seen more than one council vehicle releasing lots of fumes. Excessive roadworks are another problem that causes massive tailbacks that create exhaust fumes. Some roadworks are necessary, but I believe projects such as the cycle lane are money-spinners for the council.

A city the size of Leeds needs a proper transport system that links the suburbs with the city centre, and another failed attempt is unthinkable, but I believe it is the only realistic long-term solution in solving pollution levels.

The rewards of teaching

Jamie Chapman, Meanwood Church of England Primary School, Leeds.

AS students in our great city enjoy their last Christmas at university and consider what their future holds, I want to urge them to consider teaching.

As a graduate, I had lots of choices of potential careers, but I was drawn to teaching. Ultimately, I wanted a career that was rewarding and teaching ticks all the boxes.

I was heartened to see recent research from the Get Into Teaching campaign show that more than three-quarters (80 per cent) of current degree-level students and recent graduates in Leeds believe they would make a good teacher. Why should those students take the next step? As a teacher, I get to inspire people in a subject I’m passionate about, it is full of emotional rewards and I feel like I’m doing something worthwhile every day.

I have also found teaching to be a structured profession where I am supported and encouraged to develop my skills. I would encourage anyone looking for a truly meaningful career to find out more about teaching by visiting getintoteaching.education.gov.uk or calling the Get Into Teaching line on 0800 389 2500. Who knows, I might see 2018’s graduate class in my classroom soon.

Spitefulness in culture decision

John Wainwright, by email

Aside from the loss of the money already expended on the project, I am not too bothered that Leeds will not be able to compete for the title of European Capital of culture, but Michael Meadowcroft’s statement that it was as inevitable as night following day is far divorced from reality.

Previous holders of that title have included Bergen and Stavanger in Norway, Reykjavik in Iceland and Istanbul in Turkey, three countries that are not and never have been members of the EU.

Also Krakow in Poland held the title in 2000 whilst Poland did not join the EU until 2004. Clearly in the EU night follows day in a mysterious fashion, and the rejection of the five British candidate cities including Leeds is just one more example of the petty spitefulness that characterises their behaviour.

Like others who share his mindset, Mr Meadowcroft consistently fails to justify his preference for the powers of the elected British parliament being subjugated to a band of unelected foreigners in Brussels, taking back those powers was always the key factor in the referendum debate.

Closure of small post offices

A Shipman, Leeds 13

WHO on earth, at Post Office Limited HQ, took the decision to withdraw the sale of TV licences at local branches?

This, together with payment of pensions and allowances directly into personal bank accounts, has resulted in the closure of hundreds of smaller post offices.

In many places, such as rural areas, branches provided an essential service, and these actions can be likened to starving a faithful old workhorse to death.

