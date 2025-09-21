Young Poet Laureate programme inspires next generation of writers

Poet Ambassadors Laura Mucha, Zohab Zee Khan, Karl Nov with Simon Armitage | David Lindsay

The National Poetry Centre in Leeds in partnership with the National Literacy Trust officially launched the Young Poet Laureate Programme this week as part of Bradford’s UK City of Culture 2025 celebrations.

The Young Poet Laureate programme is a flagship opportunity to empower the next generation of writers, enrich the curriculum, and celebrate the transformative power of poetry.

Building on the success of West Yorkshire’s pioneering pilot scheme, poets, educators, civic leaders, and young writers came together to officially launch the Young Poet Laureate programme at the Alhambra in Bradford on September 18.

Simon Armitage, Poet Laureate, who spoke at the launch, said: “What excites me most about this programme is the way it places poetry directly in the hands of young people, wherever they live, whatever their background. Poetry helps us make sense of the world, and it gives us a voice in times when we most need to be heard. If thousands of children discover that, then the legacy of this scheme will last a lifetime.”

Poet Laureate Simon Armitage | David Lindsay

The application process for the Young Poet Laureate programme will open on November 24 as part of the first Young Poets Week.

Pupils aged 7–14 will be able to apply to become one of 12 Young Poet Laureates across England until January 19. A shortlist will be announced in March before the 12 Young Poet Laureates, each representing a different region in the UK, is announced. They will receive professional mentoring, perform publicly, and publish their work in a national anthology.

During Young Poets Week, which takes place on November 24 to November 28, acclaimed poets Laura Mucha, Nikita Gill, Karl Nova and Zohab Zee Khan, will feature in online workshops to help get students enthusiastic about poetry.

At the programme launch of the Young Poet Laureate programme, Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire said: “We’ve discovered some phenomenal talent through the Young Poet Laureate programme in West Yorkshire.

“It’s proved the power of poetry - boosting confidence, creativity and opportunities for young people.

“I’m proud it was pioneered in West Yorkshire, and is now being rolled out across the country to help more voices be heard.”

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin in conversation with presenter Rima Ahmed | David Lindsay

Schools across England are invited to sign up to the Young Poet Laureate programme by visiting the National Literacy Trust website.

The Young Poet Laureate programme is supported by Arts Council England, West Yorkshire Combined Authority and the Charlotte Aitken Trust.