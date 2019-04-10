You can now buy a 1.8 metre long barbecue sausage - and it only costs £3.50

Have your say

Summer is just around the corner - meaning endless summer nights, warmer weather and the return of the much-loved barbecue season.

But this year, Sainsbury’s is upping its barbecue food game, selling a twist on the staple sausage.

Summer is just around the corner - meaning endless summer nights, warmer weather and the return of the much-loved barbecue season.

BBQ Sausage Sqwirl

The supermarket’s new BBQ Sausage Sqwirl is 1.8 metres in length and can serve around six people - feeding multiple family members or guests with just one sausage.

This sausage, which contains 1,200 calories, is curled around in a square spiral and can be put straight onto the barbecue to cook evenly.

What’s in the sausage?

The sausage is made using pork, tomato, smoky paprika and chilli seasoning.

According to Sainbury’s, the best way to enjoy it is served up in a hot dog style, in soft buns, with salad and coleslaw.

Where can I buy it?

The Memphis-style BBQ Sausage Sqwirl cost £3.50 each and are available in stores across the UK now.

Shoppers can also buy the product online from 11 April, and it will be available all summer.