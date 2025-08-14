Robert E Fuller said he was absolutely delighted that his work is part of Blackpool Illuminations. Photo: James Hardisty

The work of a Yorkshire Wolds wildlife artist is set to take centre stage at this year’s Blackpool Illuminations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert E Fuller, whose gallery is based at Thixendale, will see his artwork up in lights when they are officially switched on.

Pop superstar Olly Murs will flick the switch to trigger six miles of illuminations after performing his set of hits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blackpool Illuminations will shine nightly from Friday, August 29 to Sunday 4 January 4, 2026.

The Blackpool Illuminations will shine nightly from Friday, August 29 to Sunday 4 January 4, 2026.

Mr Fuller’s section, entitled Wild Light, transforms the Illuminations roadway section into an open-air gallery.

A spokesperson said: “Mr Fuller’s illuminated works feature badgers, foxes, pheasants and birdlife.

“With more than 910,000 subscribers, Mr Fuller is set to bring the beauty of the natural world to Blackpool’s famous lights.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Fuller said: “I am absolutely delighted that my work is going to be a part of Blackpool Illuminations this year, especially because this is the first time wildlife will be a part of the show and to be a part of such a ‘first’ is really exciting.

“I have been a champion of British wildlife all my life, so this makes it all the more special. We have such an amazing number of species here and it is just great to know that at last everyday animals such as robins, badgers, owls and hares will be up in lights for everyone to enjoy.”

The illuminations include a new creation by Creative Curator, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen.

Three dragons, each seven metres tall and wrapped round turrets, will come alive with light, smoke and watchful eyes on the Tower Festival Headland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The installation is complemented by a new projection on The Blackpool Tower building, designed by artist Ant Dickinson.

Visitors can join in by scanning a QR code to summon their chosen dragon and see it move across the building.

Other displays include Lusch Puppy by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen; LOVE by Jason Wilsher-Mills MBE; HUG by internationally acclaimed street artist My Dog Sighs; and Space Canopy.

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “Blackpool Illuminations has always been about innovation and creating those special moments of excitement and joy and, in 2025, we are raising the bar once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen’s magnificent dragons and playful pooches, to Robert E Fuller’s incredibly detailed wildlife portraits and Jason Wilsher-Mills’ deeply personal celebration of love, these new features bring together talented and acclaimed artists with a shared passion for storytelling.

“We are really proud of the amazing spectacle that is Blackpool Illuminations and of the talent on display, not least our talented team at Lightworks who build and create these works of light art. This year is again going to be very special!”