Yorkshire’s Queen’s Birthday Honours in full

Those awarded in Yorkshire as part of the Queen’s Birthday Honours:

KNIGHTS BACHELOR

Prof Christopher Roy Husbands. Vice Chancellor Sheffield Hallam University. For services to higher education.

ORDER OF THE BATH

Prof John Neil Loughhead, OBE. Chief Scientific Adviser, Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. For services to research and development in the energy sector.

ROYAL VICTORIAN ORDER

Kevin Arthur Sharp. Clerk to the West Yorkshire Lieutenancy.

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

CBE: Caroline Brazier. Chief Librarian, British Library. For services to librarianship and to higher education.

Dionne Collins, QPM. Chief Constable, West Yorkshire Police. For services to policing and the British Association of Women in Policing.

Peter Dwyer. Formerly director Children and Young People’s Services, North Yorkshire County Council. For services to children’s social work.

Prof Graham John Hutchings, FRS. Regius Professor of Chemistry, Cardiff University and director, Cardiff Catalysis Institute. For services to chemistry and to innovation.

Dr John Kirkby. Founder Christians Against Poverty. For services to poverty relief.

Heidi Mottram, OBE. Chief executive Officer, Northumbrian Water Group. For services to the water industry and to business.

Timothy William Read. Universal Credit Delivery manager Business Transformation Group, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to welfare reform.

Robert Lee Shaw. Deputy chief executive NHS Digital. For services to health and social care.

OBE: Gillian Margaret Alton. Chief executive Officer, Grimsby Institute Group. For services to education.

Prof Denise Ann Bower. Professor Engineering Project Management, University of Leeds. For services to the engineering and construction Industries.

David Dickinson. Chief executive Officer Waterton Academy Trust. For services to education.

Prof Paul Emery. Director Leeds Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Biomedical Research Unit, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust. For services to rheumatology.

Prof Pamela Enderby, MBE. Emeritus Professor of Community Rehabilitation, University of Sheffield. For services to speech and language therapy.

Jeffrey Ennis. Councillor Metropolitan Borough of Barnsley. For parliamentary and political services.

Hugh David Facey, MBE. Managing director and chairman, Gripple Ltd and Loadhog Ltd. For services to manufacturing, to innovation, to exports and to employee ownership.

Prof Anne-Maree Keenan. Assistant director NIHR Leeds Biomedical Research Centre, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust. For services to podiatry.

Peter John Lawrence. Founder Guardianship (Missing Persons) Bill 2017. For services to the families of missing persons.

Steven Edward Leone. Head Stone Hill School, Doncaster. For services to education and children with special educational needs and disabilities.

Dr Marnie Millard. Group chief executive Officer Nichols plc. For services to international trade and businesses in the North West.

Prof Laura Maria Serrant. Professor of Nursing Sheffield Hallam University. For services to health policy.

Stuart Graham Smith. Non Executive director CAFCASS and director of Adult and Children’s Services, Calderdale Council. For services to children’s social care.

Jack Crossley Tordoff, MBE. Chair, JCT600 Ltd. For services to business and to the community in West Yorkshire.

Prof Samantha Carole Twiselton. Director Sheffield Institute of Education. For services to higher education.

Angela Williams. Principal, Huddersfield New College. For services to Education.

MBE: Dorcas Olayemi Amusani-Fagborun. Chief executive, Peacemakers International. For services to community cohesion and women and girls’ rights.

William Calvert. For services to business to charity and to the community in Thirsk, North Yorkshire.

Stephen Cochrane. Founder and managing director Psyche Department Store. For services to the economy and to regeneration in Middlesbrough.

Alan Michael Creighton. Senior Smart Grid Development Engineer Northern Powergrid. For services to the energy industry.

Michael David Danby. Chief executive Advanced Supply Chain Ltd. For services to business and the community in West Yorkshire.

Robert Conrad Davies. Senior Executive Officer HM Prison Berwyn. For services to the Prison Service Sports Association.

Janet Sandra Drinkall. For services to Charitable Fundraising in York.

Dominic Bryan Furby. Formerly assistant District Commander Calderdale, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service. For charitable services.

Jonathan Greenwood. Director of Commercial Services University of York. For services to higher education.

Kate Emily Hardcastle. Founding Partner Insight with Passion. For services to business and entrepreneurship.

Maboob Hussain. For services to West Yorkshire Police and to charity.

Lorraine Long. Foster Carer, Leeds City Council. For services to children and families.

Alan Muddiman. Formerly Chair Civil Engineering Contractors Association and head, Health, Safety and Environmental, Renew Holdings plc. For services to health and safety.

Ingrid Perry. Founder, Teeth Team, Yorkshire and Humber. For services to education and improvement of dental health in young people.

Lucy Prior. International Trade director Rail Alliance. For services to rail exports.

Mohammed Mushtaq Raj. Senior Executive Officer Home Office. For services to race equality, to diversity and to inclusion.

Rosamund Jane Sellars. For services to the arts and to the community in the North of England.

Lorraine Smith. Station manager, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue. For public service.

Timothy John Swift. Councillor, Calderdale Council. For services to local government and to Regeneration in Halifax.

Melvyn Roy Teare. For services to the community and to local charities in St Albans.

Anthony Hugh Thornton. For services to music in Yorkshire.

Keith Graham Tordoff. Owner and proprietor, Oldest Sweet Shop in the World, Pateley Bridge, and Chair, Nidderdale Chamber of Trade. For services to business and to the community in Nidderdale.

Alexander Henry Usborne. Co-founder, 104 Films Ltd. For services to exports in media and promoting disability in film.

Maxine Elizabeth Walton. Assistant director, EU Turkey Agreement Liaison, Athens, Home Office. For services to border security.

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL

BEM: Susan Tracy Abnett. Childminder and lately Volunteer, Professional Association for Childcare and Early Years. For services to early years education.

Gordon Balmforth. For services to music and to charity in Kirklees.

Olga Margaret Bannister. Branch head South Yorkshire Motor Neurone Disease Association. For services to those with Motor Neuron Disease and to their carers.

Pauline Bradley-Sharp. For services to the community in Hirst Wood, Shipley, West Yorkshire.

Mary Brennan. For services to the community in Cross Green Leeds.

Gwendoline Butler. Founder, Bunny Burrows Rescue. For services to animal welfare and rescue in North Yorkshire.

Enrico Fortunato Capaldi. For services to charity and to the community on Teesside.

Roger Mason Charnley. For services to business and to the community in Burley-in-Wharfedale West Yorkshire.

Philip Gomersall. For services to Horticulture in Yorkshire.

Kathryn Gower. For services to the community in Cross Roads with Lees and Haworth, West Yorkshire.

Thomas Edwin Hirst. For services to the community in Wakefield West Yorkshire.

Prof Ralph Charles Kester. For services to Rugby Union Football in Yorkshire.

Margaret Rose Lodge. For services to the community in Bishop Monkton, North Yorkshire.

Tom Maddison. For services to the community in Great Ayton North Yorkshire.

Patricia Ann Parker. For services to the community in Hull.

Bernice Pearlman. For services to the community in Leeds.

Luke Steven Rodgers. Director and Founder Foster Focus. For services to children and to families.

Nicola Anne Spinks. Fell Runner. For services to sport and charity.

Garry Swann. Honorary Archivist Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS.

John Watson. For services to charitable fundraising and to the community in West Scrafton, North Yorkshire.

Shirley Yates. For services to the community in Calderdale, West Yorkshire.

QUEEN’S POLICE MEDAL

Chief Superintendent Paul Terence Money. West Yorkshire Police.

QUEEN’S AMBULANCE SERVICE MEDAL

Ian Jeffrey Walton. Deputy director of Operations Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust. For services to the Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust.