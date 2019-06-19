Yorkshire golfer’s new street food truck, The Wrap Chap, to appear at Leeds Food and Drink Festival

An ex-golfer from Yorkshire has launched a street food business, The Wrap Chap, selling flavours from across the world wrapped up in tasty parcels.

The truck is one of a host of artisan food vendors at Leeds Food and Drink Festival, a free event held on Millennium Square from June 28 to June 30.

The Wrap Chap owner, Chris Kelby, was a PGA golf player and coach for twenty years but always loved food and cooking.

After being made redundant, he decided it was time for a career change and set up The Wrap Chap two months ago.

He has already been busy at events across the north, selling a variety of tasty flavours wrapped up in burritos, pitas, fajitas and flatbreads.

Chris said: “It’s hard work, I have found it tiring being on my feet all day. I’m not a small guy either, I’m six foot three, so it gets quite cramped bending down in the trailer.

“Everyone has been so complimentary about the food, I’ve even been told it’s too cheap so I’ve put up my prices.

“The last two events I’ve completely sold out, it was a learning curve so next time I’ll bring more food.”