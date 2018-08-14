Yorkshire Gin Festival auction makes record-breaking £60,000 from clearance gin bottles

Have your say

Hundreds of bottles of craft gin and other equipment have been sold at auction for a whopping £60,000.

Keighley-based Gin Festival Limited went into administration earlier this summer forcing the cancellation of 20 festivals including in Sheffield, Wakefield and Lincoln.

Auctioneers, who were instructed by administrators to dispose of the company's assets - said a "record-breaking" number of people had signed up to bid.

Some of the 1,200 bottles made over £40 each.

Eddisons CJM director Paul Cooper said bidders had been interested in the more obscure labels: "We had gins from all over the world, Italy, Spain, Germany, France, Belgium, the USA.

"Every single thing sold.

"The whole sale made over £60,000 but that does include professional sound and lighting equipment and some of those lots made over £1,000 apiece.

"1,200 people bid and there were 230 lots of gin - which means a lot of thirsty people didn't get their hands on a bottle."