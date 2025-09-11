A dog-owner has been banned from keeping all animals for life after abandoning his poorly German Shepherd by leaving her tied to a tree on a cold night | RSPCA

A Yorkshire pet owner ‘literally dragged’ dog Snowy along the pavement then dumped her in shocking case.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Steven Davison, 34, has been banned from keeping all animals for life after abandoning his poorly German Shepherd by leaving her tied to a tree on a cold night.

Davison, of High Street, Dodworth, Barnsley, was also given an 18-week jail term suspended for two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley Magistrates Court was told that he dumped Snowy in a country park while she was so malnourished and weak that she could barely walk.

A dog-walker found her and took her to a vet’s surgery but her condition was so poor that the vet decided it was in her best interests to be put to sleep. Davison had failed to seek treatment for her condition and it subsequently emerged that Snowy had a “life-threatening” blocked intestine caused by eating a sweetcorn cob. Magistrates were told she had been kept in filthy conditions where RSPCA inspectors found no dog food but mouldy excrement and a strong smell of urine.

The defendant admitted failing to take reasonable steps to ensure her needs were met for a suitable environment, diet, protection and veterinary treatment for weight loss and illness. At sentencing on 28 August, Davison was also ordered to pay costs of £400 and a victim surcharge of £154.

The RSPCA’s legal representative told the court the defendant was seen by a dog-walker, taking Snowy out on a “really cold night” in October 2024. She was “very thin and wobbling” and “appeared to be struggling” but was pulled so hard on the lead that she “flung up off the floor and smashed back down”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magistrates were told: “The dog could not stand back up and the male literally dragged the dog along the pavement.”

Snowy was found the next day in Rabbit Ings Country Park, Royston, Barnsley, “curled up under a tree in a very poor condition” by a second dog-walker.

The man said in a statement to investigators that the pet was “just skin and bone” and “in such a weak state” that she “did not care” about being moved. However, he placed her on the back seat of his car and took her to a vet’s surgery, where she was found to be so ill that euthanasia was the best course of action.

RSPCA Inspector Vanessa Reid said in a statement that she was shown Snowy’s body and noted that she was underweight and had fleas in her fur. She subsequently spoke to several witnesses including two who had CCTV footage of a man walking towards the country park with a white dog and returning later without.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In mitigation, it was said Davison “loved” Snowy “for many years” but struggled to look after her following a relationship breakdown, depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress. The incident was “completely out of character” and he showed “great remorse” and was apologetic to those involved in the investigation.

After the hearing, RSPCA Chief Inspector Lynsey Harris said: “People who own pets or look after them have a duty to provide proper food and water, a suitable living space and when they are sick, veterinary treatment. It is cruel, neglectful and totally unacceptable for them to ignore these needs. It is also against the law and anyone who fails to do this is liable to be prosecuted.

“The court heard that Snowy was weak and thin, and really did deserve better than to be left out all night in the cold, tied to a tree, in that condition. I’d like to thank those kind members of the public who tried to help Snowy and provided the evidence needed to allow us to bring this successful prosecution. If people are struggling, support, advice and financial assistance is always available from the RSPCA or other organisations.”