Tom Clarke (left) and Matt Stammers (right) - YDL

The new site, one of four YDL depots within The APC network, combines with YDL’s growing portfolio to offer almost 130,000 sq. ft. of space - allowing expansion of its overnight and same day parcel collection and delivery service to businesses across North and West Yorkshire.

Dave Lawson, CEO of YDL, said: “Following the Covid-19 pandemic, the economy entered a new period of turbulence, and across our business we have worked hard to continue navigating the changing needs of our customers.

"Although the world is still changing, we know from experience that local entrepreneurs are very resilient, tirelessly proving their agility and entrepreneurialism.

"As a local business that has been investing in the community for years, we remain committed to supporting our customers as they continue to adapt and build for the future, investing in our own business and workforce, to provide them with the best possible service options.”

The increased space allows YDL to build on its warehousing, haulage and pallets services for customers, and through the nationwide coverage of The APC network, enables local businesses to reach an expanding customer base.

Alongside the investment in its business, YDL has also expanded on its workforce, hiring 15 people in the last year.

As part of the business’ investment into the local community, two YDL employees recently embarked on the ‘12 Peak Challenge’ to raise money for four local charities - York Against Cancer, The Encephalitis Society, St Leonard’s Hospice and Martin House Children’s Hospice.

Tom Clarke, Commercial Director at YDL, alongside Matt Stammers Operations Director at YDL, took on four ‘3 Peak challenges’ over four consecutive weekends.Talking about their fundraising efforts, Tom Clarke said: “Spurred on by last year’s fundraising efforts, we were determined to up the ante this year and take on a challenge that, measured in metres alone, had a combined height higher than Everest!

"The four charities were specially selected by us as part of YDL's ongoing commitment to local community charity work, having worked with all of them previously.