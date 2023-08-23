Yorkshire Author Behind Bridget Jones Will Be Guest Speaker At Children's Charity Lunch

Helen Fielding, creator of fiction’s cherished singleton Bridget Jones, has been announced as guest speaker of the Yorkshire Children’s Charity Ladies Lunch.

Fielding, who grew up in Morley, will speak about life in Yorkshire as well as her creation, at the event on Friday September 22 at Capri at The Vine in Wakefield.

Charlotte Farrington, CEO of Yorkshire Children’s Charity said: ‘We are really looking forward to this year’s Ladies Lunch event following the success of last year.

"It’s an incredible honour to have Helen join us a guest speaker – we are huge fans and are looking forward to hearing more about her career as she’s such a talent from right here in Yorkshire.

A picture from the previous Ladies Lunch

"Every penny raised on the day will enable us to continue supporting families facing unimaginable challenges across the region, and we are so grateful to everyone joining us on the day for their kind support."

There will also be a chance for the audience to seek out answers about Fielding’s glittering career as well as joining in on multiple fundraising moments throughout the afternoon to help raise vital funds for Yorkshire Children’s Charity’s Christmas Campaign.

Fielding is best known as the creator of Bridget Jones and a sequence of novels and films beginning with the life of a thirty-something singleton in London trying to make sense of life and love.

Bridget Jones’ Diary was published in 40 countries and sold more than 15 million copies. In a survey conducted by The Guardian newspaper, Bridget Jones's Diary was named as one of the ten novels that best defined the 20th century.

Helen Fielding added: “I’m really looking forward to coming to Wakefield – the town I went to school to support Yorkshire Children’s Charity who are fighting child poverty in the country where I grew up”.

Since its launch last year, Yorkshire Children’s Charity has already managed to raise over £2.7million to help support the 92,000 children in Yorkshire with disabilities, and one third of the region’s children who are currently living in poverty.

The charity’s Christmas campaign will help deliver festivities across the region to those families and children in desperate need of support at an especially challenging time.

Tickets for this networking event are £55p/p with tables seating eight people. To book visit the Yorkshire Children’s Charity website.