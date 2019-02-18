Yorkshire Ambulance staff locked themselves in house as ambulance damaged in "frightening" attack

Two ambulance clinicians locked themselves inside a property as they were threatened and their vehicle damaged whilst treating a patient in Hull.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service have confirmed the incident took place in the early hours of Friday, February 15 at a private address in Hull.

Laura Major, an Emergency Medical Technician for Yorkshire Ambulance based at Hull East hospital, one of the members of staff involved, has described the terrifying event.

She tweeted: "Last night was my most frightening shift at work. Our vehicle was attacked whilst we locked ourselves inside a property.

"The house was also attacked whilst we waited. I have never been so relieved to see the police. We do not come to work to be treated like this!"

A spokesperson from Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: “The safety of our employees is of paramount importance and we operate a zero tolerance policy.

Left, the damage to the ambulance and right, file photo.'Credit: Laura Major/Yorkshire Ambulance Service

"Ambulance service staff do a difficult job, often in challenging circumstances, and physical and verbal abuse against any member of NHS staff is completely unacceptable.

“We wholeheartedly empathise with the two colleagues who were the victims of this frightening incident and support has been provided to them.

“We are shocked and very disappointed that our staff were threatened in this way and mindless damage was done to an ambulance which has now been made unavailable to respond to life-threatening emergencies whilst repairs are carried out.

“Our dedicated staff work extremely hard to deliver the best possible service and for them to be targeted in this way is appalling.

"We would encourage any witnesses to contact Humberside Police to assist in their investigation.”

Fellow members of the forces from around the country tweeted their support:

West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "So sorry to hear your story Laura. When will the public realise that ambulance staff are always there to help, whatever the problem. Sending you hugs from everyone at West Midland Ambulance Service"

Sergeant Harry Tangye, from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Unbelievable. We really need to get on top of this. So sorry you had to go through this."

Ben Holdaway, director of operations at East Midlands Ambulance Service said: "From all at East Midlands Ambulance Service we are glad to hear you and your crew mate are safe.

"As you say you (or any member of staff) doesn’t deserve to be treated this way."

David Keane, the Police and Crime commissioner for Cheshire added: "Disgraceful behaviour, hope you're both okay. Thanks for all your dedicated public service"

PCSO Darren Bainton of Humberside Police tweeted: "Thank you Laura, Ryan & all who work as paramedics - you do a fantastic service and don’t deserve this treatment.

"You are all super heroes."