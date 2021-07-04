Yorkshire Ambulance Service declares major incident as it warns service is 'critically busy'

YAS tweeted this afternoon: "We are extremely busy this afternoon. Please only call us in a life-threatening situation."

Nick Smith Executive Director of Operations, said: "We are asking members of the public to only call us in a serious or life-threatening emergency to help us focus our efforts on our most poorly patients.

"We are currently experiencing extremely high demand and this is having a severe impact on our operations. We are implementing a number of actions in order to protect our core services for patients and respond to the ongoing demand."

Yorkshire Ambulance Service is critically busy today.

"Our dedicated staff are working extremely hard to reach patients as quickly and safely as possible."