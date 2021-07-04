Yorkshire Ambulance Service declares major incident as it warns service is 'critically busy'

Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) has urged people to only call in the event of a "serious or life-threatening emergency" as its services come under extreme pressure.

By Joe Cooper
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 7:09 pm
Updated Sunday, 4th July 2021, 7:16 pm

YAS tweeted this afternoon: "We are extremely busy this afternoon. Please only call us in a life-threatening situation."

Nick Smith Executive Director of Operations, said: "We are asking members of the public to only call us in a serious or life-threatening emergency to help us focus our efforts on our most poorly patients.

"We are currently experiencing extremely high demand and this is having a severe impact on our operations. We are implementing a number of actions in order to protect our core services for patients and respond to the ongoing demand."

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Yorkshire Ambulance Service is critically busy today.

"Our dedicated staff are working extremely hard to reach patients as quickly and safely as possible."

Elliot Carter, a YAS medical dispatcher, tweeted: "We are CRITICALLY BUSY at present. Please do only call us for immediate life saving help. Do consider, if safe to do so - making your own way to the Emergency Department. This enables us to send our Ambulances to people who desperately need them."

Yorkshire Ambulance ServiceNick Smith