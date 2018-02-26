YEP says: You pay more to get less

THe electorate is not stupid and yet they are being treated as if they are by being expected to pay more for less. Council taxes will increase above the rate of inflation this year, but it still won’t fill the black hole left by central government cuts.

Leeds is in a miniority in West Yorkshire by not raising council tax by the maximum allowed (4.99% has been agreed, but it could have charged up to 5.99%). But who will people blame when local services get cut to make up the shortfall - local or central Government? I think we know the answer.