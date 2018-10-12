YEP says: We’re proud to help train mental health first aiders in Leeds

Every workplace has a qualified first aider if they employ over a certain number of people.

It’s something we take for granted. Most workplaces also have systems in place to look after the welfare of their staff - but when it comes to mental health it’s not so clear cut.

There have been Government pledges to ensure there are mental health first aiders in schools, and last year it was part of the party’s manifesto pledge to reform the Health at Work Act so that first aid regulations specifically refer to mental illness. All well and good but what is actually out there for people who may be struggling with their mental health in the workplace? That’s something people like Tara Powell are trying to change.

As a qualified Mental Health First Aid instructor she says: “Mental health is just as important as physical health and the introduction of mental health first aiders can support businesses in many ways.”

The YEP is extremely grateful that she is willing to give up her time to back our Speak Your Mind Campaign by offering a free training session to 25 people from businesses or charitable organisations in Leeds.

She was trained by Mental Health First Aid England, who have again been generous in supporting our campaign by offering to give the course materials free. It’s a small step by us, but it’s a step in the right direction.

